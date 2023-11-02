Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman in Me' Sells 1.1 Million Copies in First Week

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailCeleb »

Britney Spears' memoir The Woman in Me has sold 1.1 million copies in the U.S. alone through its first week. Spears, 41, thanked fans and readers 'for their unwavering support' Wednesday. The book has made headlines with details about her life, including her conservatorship and past relationship with Justin Timberlake. Released on October 24, The Woman in Me has been praised as a compelling account of her rise to fame and ongoing struggles. Spears expressed gratitude to her fans and readers worldwide for their support

Britney Spears says she is 'grateful' to fans and readers after her memoir The Woman in Me sells...Andy Cohen shares thoughts on Britney Spears book The Woman In Me. The 'WWHL' star took to Youtube to share a conversation recalling Interviewing Britney Spears during her conservatorship. Read more ⮕

Justin Timberlake Escapes to Mexico Amid Backlash Over Britney Spears' MemoirJustin Timberlake and his family take a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, following the controversy surrounding Britney Spears' new memoir. The singer seeks solace with his wife and children amidst the backlash. Read more ⮕

Britney Spears' Estranged Husband Sam Asghari Radiates Hollywood Magnetism on HalloweenSam Asghari, Britney Spears' estranged husband, flaunted his physique and wished his fans a Happy Halloween in Los Angeles. He also denied rumors about his love life. Read more ⮕