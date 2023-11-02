Britney Spears' Childhood Home Listed for Sale with Original Furnishings and Message about Christina Aguilera

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

Britney Spears' childhood home in Louisiana, has been listed for sale, revealing original furnishings and a message about Christina Aguilera. Britney's childhood pad in Kentwood, Louisiana, has been listed for a whopping $1.2 million. It features a dance studio – added when Britney lived there and used by the pop star early in her dance journey, according to TMZ. Photos show a message to her pop music rival, Christina Aguilera, scrawled on a door in the home. In another part of the home, 'Love Britney,' with a heart and a smiley face is written in cement. Matthew Perry's initial autopsy results reveal details about his final moments. Photos also show original artwork by the Grammy winner, including a drawing of a house with flowers and mountains in the background and a picture that says: 'Jesus loves me!' The listing reads: 'Nestled on a sprawling 1.87-acre m/l estate, the former childhood home of Britney Spears is a true piece of music history.' This charming residence boasts a spacious 2,300 sq ft of living space and retains the original dance studio where Britney's incredible journey began. 'Set against a backdrop of serene, park-like grounds, the property exudes a sense of tranquility and nostalgia. What sets this home apart is its authentic connection to Britney herself. Many of the furnishings are original to the home, preserving the essence of the iconic singer's early years.

