British WWII Veteran Becomes World's Oldest Man at 111

A British great-grandfather who fought in WWII has become the world's oldest man aged 111 and says the secret to his long life is a fish supper every Friday. John Tinniswood, who lives in a Merseyside care home, says that his end-of-week dinner treat and having 'everything in moderation' is how you reach an old age. The WWII veteran was handed the new record following the death of Juan Vicente Perez, aged 114 from Venezuela and Gisaburō Sonobe, 112, from Japan.

Mr Sonobe was alive for more than 41,000 days and was the world's oldest man for two of them, due to be awarded the official title before his sudden death. After 108-year-old Harry Fransman died in September 2020, Mr Tinniswood became the oldest living man in the UK

