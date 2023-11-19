British woman seeks justice for parents' deaths in Egypt

A British woman whose parents were killed by an insecticide spray while holidaying in Egypt says she is still reeling from the tragedy five years on, which Egyptian investigators tried to blame on E. coli. Kelly Ormerod's parents John and Susan Cooper died of carbon monoxide poisoning after the room next to theirs at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in Hurghada was fumigated with a pesticide known as Lambda for a bed bug infestation in 2018.

The spray was diluted with dichloromethane, all-but-banned outside of industrial use in the UK and European Union because it produces carbon monoxide when broken down by the body. The fumigated room was only sealed with masking tape. Egyptian investigators blamed her parents' deaths on E. coli, and doctors even told her there may have been a suicide pact - but a coroner ruled they died as a result of exposure to the dangerous chemical, finally giving Ms Ormerod some answers





