British woman's brother still gets 'gut punches' from memories of Hamas attack

The brother of a British woman who was killed in Hamas' brutal attack on Israel on October 7 has said he still gets " gut punches " when memories of his loved ones hit. Stephen Brisley lost his sister, Lianne Sharabi, and two nieces Noiya, 16, and Yahel, 13, during the October 7 attacks, which saw 1,200 people killed and around 250 Israelis taken hostage.He said the shock "never leaves you" as he revealed he broke down in tears in the middle of a supermarket after being reminded of his nieces.

Speaking to LBC's Matthew Wright, Mr Brisley said: "It feels like yesterday and a lifetime ago all at once. "The visceral raw shock of the first few weeks and the first month has dissipated to a degree but it never leaves you. "You have those gut punches and the memories hit you when you least expect the

British Woman Brother Hamas Attack Memories Gut Punches

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LBCNews / 🏆 75. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Hamas war: Three British aid workers were killed in Gaza airstrike, says charityNationals from Poland and Australia were also killed, as well as a dual citizen of the US and Canada, were killed in the Israeli airstrike in Gaza.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: British volunteer among seven aid workers killed in GazaThe workers were helping to deliver aid that had arrived hours earlier on a ship from Cyprus, when their car was hit by the airstrike.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will re-join Gaza ceasefire talksSeveral rounds of talks have failed to find a solution that would see Israel pause its military offensive in return for the release of the remaining hostages taken by Hamas in its strike on 7 October, which triggered the war.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Israel-Gaza: Woman held hostage after Hamas killed her husband and daughter describes ordealChen Almog-Goldstein and her three children were taken hostage by Hamas on 7 October - moments after they watched the murder of her husband and 20-year-old daughter.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: British volunteer among five aid workers killed in Gaza Strip, Hamas-run office saysThe workers were helping to deliver aid that had arrived hours earlier on a ship from Cyprus, when their car was hit by the airstrike.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Steven Spielberg warns of rising antisemitism and extremism in wake of Israel-Hamas warThe director, whose Holocaust epic Schindler's List won seven Oscars, said he could see 'echoes of history', adding, 'those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it'.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »