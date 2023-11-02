British Woman Found Fatally Stabbed in Her Italian Home

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

Michele Faiers, 66, was found with stab wounds in her idyllic Italian home. This is the British woman found fatally stabbed in her idyllic Italian home as police confirmed her partner was on the run and wanted in connection with her death. Michele Faiers, 66, made her last post on her Instagram page on October 25, when three pictures of a spectacular sunset taken from the terrace of her house were uploaded. She captioned it 'another beautiful sunset' and among the people who liked it was her partner Michael Whitbread, 76. Other pictures show the couple enjoying a winter break, skiing in nearby mountains and in one snap she is seen with her daughter Harriet. The couple also enjoyed several diving holidays together and Micheal is believed to be an experienced scuba diver. Michele Faiers (pictured with her partner Michael Whitbread) was found fatally stabbed in her idyllic Italian home today. Police confirmed her partner Michael was on the run and wanted in connection with her death. Other pictures show the couple enjoying a winter break, skiing in nearby mountains and in one snap she is seen with her daughter Harriet. A local plumber who the couple employed confirmed the Facebook identities to MailOnLine and said: 'I just can't believe it. They seemed such a perfect couple. We stayed in touch and would message each other every now and then

Italian pregnant woman hurt by Rottweiler dog's balcony fall in RomePolice are investigating how the dog managed to leave the third-floor balcony in Rome. Read more ⮕

British woman trapped in Gaza claims she was sent sad face emoji by Foreign OfficeZaynab Wandawi, 29, has claimed she was sent a sad face emoji by the Foreign Office after pleading for help escaping the war-torn city. The teacher has been trapped in Gaza for over three weeks and feels her life could be at risk if she can't flee the city soon. Read more ⮕

Italian Hospital Offers Treatment for Critically Ill Baby Indi GregoryA hospital in Italy has agreed to treat critically ill baby Indi Gregory, leading to a continuation of the legal battle over her treatment. Indi's parents are seeking permission from the High Court to transfer her to the Bambino Gesu Paediatric Hospital in Rome. Read more ⮕