British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful tops Powerlist 2024

British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful was praised for his 'vision and passion for fashion and diversity' after topping The Powerlist 2024The editor-in-chief of British Vogue, 51, topped the annual list of the most powerful people of African, African-Caribbean and African-American heritage in Britain.

Black Panther actor Daniel Kaluuya, YouTuber KSI, Dragons' Den star Steven Bartlett and TV historian David Olusoga also feature. On topping The Powerlist, he said: "Ever since I moved back to take over British Vogue, the Powerlist has always been so supportive, always there in one shape or another.

In June, he announced he would be stepping down from the post and will take a newly created role next year as editorial adviser at British Vogue and global creator and cultural adviser to Vogue - aimed at growing the brand globally. headtopics.com

Previous winners, including seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, automatically enter the Hall of Fame.

