British TV Chef Ghosts Wife and Kids for a Year After Vanishing Without a Trace

THE 'ghosted' wife of Brit chef Charlie Withers has given her first bombshell interview after social media went on a viral hunt for her husband. The chef, who has yet to comment on the allegations against him, reportedly never met any of his children. McGuire - who had two babies with Charles - allegedly had to drive herself alone to the hospital and give birth on her own. TV chef 'ghosts' wife and kids for a year after vanishing 'without a trace'.
The single mother has been wanting to serve her partner divorce papers, but wasn't being able to do so as she couldn't physically find him. The part-time detectives claimed the London-born cook had relocated from the family's home in Massachusetts all the way to Texas. After the hubby hunt saga, McGuire revealed that he has now reached out to her and explained why she deleted her viral Facebook post. On Monday, the single mum said that Charlie has now texted her on an old number she had saved for him. British TV chef Charles Withers 'ghosts' wife and kids for a year after changing name & vanishing 'without a trace'. McGuire explained she assumed the number was inactive as he had reportedly been 'ignoring her' on it. As she introduced her interview guest, Feldman claimed that the TV chef 'never met one of his children'. 'My girl here drove herself to the hospital alone, gave birth, drove that baby home alone,' she said
