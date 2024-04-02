British Transport Police officer assaulted at Glasgow Queen Street station

A British Transport Police officer was taken to hospital following an alleged assault at Glasgow Queen Street station on Easter Sunday. Video seen by Glasgow Live and taken at the city centre station on March 31 shows punters allegedly attacking a British Transport Police officer on the platform. British Transport Police (BTP) were sent to Glasgow Queen Street station around 9pm on Sunday after staff reported “intoxicated members of the public being abusive”.

Two men in their 20s have since been charged following the incident, BTP confirmed

