British Tourists Advised to Bring Additional Documents When Travelling to Spain

British tourists with holidays booked in Spain this summer are being advised to bring more than just their suitcase and passport to the airport. The UK Foreign Office has advised travellers that ' additional documents ' are now required by anyone heading off to the popular destination.
The entry requirements for those who hold a British passport travelling to countries in the Schengen area, which includes Spain, Germany, Greece and Italy, among others, changed after Brexit, as Birmingham Live reports. Those travelling to countries outside of the zone, such as the UK, can now face extra checks at the border. Other than a passport, it is heavily recommended that Brits carry two additional documents on the plane, ready for inspection at border control at the arrival destination. This includes a valid return or onward ticket, such as a return plane ticket. Travellers may also be asked to provide proof of accommodation for their stay, such as a hotel booking receipt or proof of address if visiting a second home or an invitation from friends or family. Tourists can present a hard copy receipt of their booking or show an email on their phone. As well as these two documents, holidaymakers may also be asked to prove that they have enough money for their stay
