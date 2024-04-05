British Tourist Grace Millane's Killer Convicted of Rape and Murder

It is impossible to imagine how terrified Grace Millane must have been in her last moments alive. A pathologist who explained how she died told a jury she was strangled and had bruises on her arms and chest 'consistent' with being pinned down. Dr Simon Stables said considerable force would have been required, and the pressure on her neck must have lasted between four and five minutes to be enough to kill her.
Jesse Kempson: Grace Millane's killer convicted of raping and attacking other women She had no chance. Her killer, Jesse Kempson, was heavily built and had a history of engaging in violent sex. She had no idea that, eight months before, Kempson had brutally raped another British tourist. Grace, far from home, about to celebrate her 22nd birthday, had willingly gone to his hotel room. Until she entered the lift to his apartment, she appeared to have been enjoying her nigh
