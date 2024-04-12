British Tourist Drowns at Son Bou Beach in Menorca

A British tourist has drowned during a holiday with his wife in Menorca . The 70-year-old man was taking a dip at Son Bou beach, the island’s longest, on its south coast when the incident occurred. Despite the efforts of beachgoers and emergency medical responders, he could not be revived. The man's wife was present at the beach but stayed on the shoreline. The cause of death has been confirmed as drowning.

This is the second drowning incident involving a British tourist in Menorca in recent months

British Tourist Drowning Menorca Son Bou Beach

