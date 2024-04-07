British Tourist Dies in Body Surfing Incident in India

A British tourist has died in a body surfing incident on a beach in India after a 'rough wave slammed him into a dune causing fatal head and neck injuries'. Roy John Taylor, 55, died on Friday morning following the horrific accident at Varkala Papanasam Beach in India . According to India n Police Mr Taylor was an expert body surfer from London. It has been reported that Mr Taylor arrived in Varkala on Thursday with his wife and was staying at a beachside hotel near Papanasam.

The incident is thought to of taken place at around 11:30am local time when the beach was busy and crowded with people. Varkala Papanasam Beach in India where British nation Roy John Taylor, 55, died on Friday morning (stock image) Indian Police said: 'We have completed the inquest and the body has been sent for postmortem at Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. From the preliminary investigation, the accident happened because of rough waves while he was body surfin

