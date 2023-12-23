British Teenager Missing for Six Years Returns Home for Christmas

Alex Batty has returned to the UK, telling reporters he is "glad to be home for Christmas" after being missing for six years. Here is everything we know so far about his disappearance. Alex, now 17, flew home to the UK to be reunited with his grandmother in Oldham after six years away, having been taken out of the country by his mother and grandfather when he was 11.He was found in the Pyrenees in the south of France, picked up by a driver and taken to French authorities.

From there his identity was verified and he was flown home to the UK on Saturday evening.When did Alex Batty go missing?The British boy, originally from Oldham, was 11 years old when he went missing while travelling with his family in Marbella, Spain, in October 2017.He was with his mum Melanie Batty at the time, as well as his grandad, David. They were not allowed to be with Alex at the time due to "domestic difficulties". Who found Alex Batty?A medical student called Fabien Accidin found the teenage





