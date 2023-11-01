British teacher in Gaza turned away at Rafah border with ‘depleted’ supplies

Zaynab Wandawi, a British national born in Salford, Manchester, was turned away at the border crossing into Egypt (Lalah Ali-Faten/PA)
Zaynab Wandawi, 29, of Salford, Greater Manchester, travelled to Gaza at the beginning of October with her husband, who is British Palestinian, and his relatives for a family member’s wedding before the Israel-Hamas war erupted.
But Ms Wandawi’s mother, Lalah Ali-Faten, 52, from Prestwich, north Manchester, told the PA news agency when the couple arrived at the border they were told their names were not on a list of people permitted to leave. headtopics.com
She told PA: “They (Ms Wandawi and her family members) went to the border, they were denied exit, they were informed that British nationals are not leaving today and their names are not on the list. Ms Ali-Faten said she was frustrated after having a “surge of hope” upon hearing that foreign nationals would be granted passage out of Gaza.
Ms Ali-Faten said she called the Foreign Office to ask whether UK nationals would be able to leave “and they didn’t know, they said we don’t have that information”. “It’s not going to get you the support that you need once you leave a war zone, so I feel like they could do more.” headtopics.com
She added: “I’m grateful that they’re still alive, I’m grateful they’ve not been injured, they just deserve better support and care from the Foreign Office, to be honest.” A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said: “We will continue working with partners to ensure the crossing is opened again, allowing vital aid into Gaza and more British nationals to leave safely.“The crossing will be open for controlled and time-limited periods to allow specific groups of foreign nationals and the seriously wounded to leave.