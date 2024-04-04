British Swimmer Kathleen Dawson Qualifies for Second Olympics Despite Back Injury

British swimmer Kathleen Dawson qualifies for her second Olympics after battling a career-threatening back injury. She expressed her emotions and gratitude for the opportunity, acknowledging the rollercoaster journey she went through. Despite the challenges, she is determined to give her best in the pool. Dawson was part of the successful mixed 4x100m medley team in Tokyo in 2021 but was already suffering from a bulging disc.

Her impressive performance in the heats and final secured her Olympic return

British Swimmer Kathleen Dawson Olympics Back Injury Qualification Emotions Determination Challenges Performance

