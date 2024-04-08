British Swimmer James Guy Approaches Paris Olympics as Just Another Championships

British swimming star James Guy will treat the Paris Olympics as “just another championships” as he bids for more gold medal success this summer. The 28-year-old booked his spot at the 2024 Games with qualification at the Aquatics GB Swimming Championships in London last week.
Guy, having previously competed at Rio and Tokyo, will be one of the more experienced athletes in the Team GB squad and he will head to France looking to add to a personal Olympic medal haul that includes two golds – both from Tokyo – and three silvers. The thought of an Olympic Games may be a nervy prospect for many athletes but not for Guy, who says he has learned to look beyond the “massive hype” surrounding the event and focus solely on what happens in the pool.James Guy will head to Paris 2024 (Zac Goodwin/PA) “What I’ve learned over the years is it is this massive hype but at the end of the day it is just another championships with the same everything but different pool. “All that is different is a few little rings at the back and a few more cameras but it is hyped up to be this massive event. “Yeah, it is exciting and the whole world are watching it but at the time you don’t think of it and you should go there do your race and get out of there.” British swimming has gone from strength to strength in recent years and had its most successful ever Olympic performance in the pool at Tokyo, winning eight medals including four gol
British Swimming James Guy Paris Olympics Championships Gold Medal Qualification Experienced Athletes Team GB France Olympic Medal Tokyo Silver Pool Hype Event
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »
Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »
Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »
Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »