British Soldiers Allegedly Forced into Unprotected Sex in Kenya

British soldiers training in Kenya have carried out initiation ceremonies in which younger recruits are forced into having unprotected sex with prostitutes. Senior soldiers allegedly toss a coin to determine whether the squaddie wears a condom, to prove how 'brave' they are. The claims have alarmed defence chiefs because of the high rates of HIV/Aids in Kenya . Around 10,000 British troops are deployed to Kenya every year for live firing exercises.

Soldiers were quizzed on the use of prostitutes for a study published in the British Medical Journal Military Health

