British Skier Saves Lives in Avalanche

A British skier saved the lives of two brothers by pushing them out of a helicopter moments before it slid down a mountain in an avalanche. Edward Courage, who is part of the Courage brewery family, pushed Teddy Hitchens and his brother Guy out of the doomed aircraft after it came down on the summit of the Petit Combin mountain near Verbier, the Telegraph reports.Mr Courage survived, as did the brothers.

The pilot Jerome Lovey, another young skier James Goff and their guide, Adam George both from New Hampshire in the US died.Mr Courage, who is based in Verbier, was due to ski with five others in ‘perfect powder’ conditions. Valais canton police said: “Having reached the summit of a mountain culminating at 3,668m above sea level, for a reason that the investigation will have to determine, the aircraft slid down the northern slope.”One skier told the paper: “It was horrific. We couldn’t make out the helicopter, it was consumed in the avalanche. We heard of the crash over the radi

British Skier Saves Lives Avalanche Helicopter Mountain Brothers Survival

