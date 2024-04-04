British Savings Bonds Now on Sale, but Experts Warn of Lower Rates

British Savings Bonds , which were unveiled in the Spring Budget , have now gone on sale. However, finance experts pointed out that the 4.15 per cent rate on offer with the three-year products sits below the top deals available in the wider savings market, meaning the products "risk disappearing without a trace". British Savings Bonds are new three-year fixed-rate issues of Treasury-backed savings giant NS&I 's Guaranteed Growth Bonds and Guaranteed Income Bonds.

The Guaranteed Growth Bond option is available at 4.15 per cent gross/AER (annual equivalent rate) and the Guaranteed Income Bond option is at a rate of 4.07 per cent gross/4.15 per cent AER. They offer savers a guaranteed interest rate fixed over three years for investments between £500 and £1 million. Money cannot be withdrawn until the end of the term. NS&I said the intention is for the new British Savings Bonds to be available for an extended period of time and are available to buy online at nsandi.co

