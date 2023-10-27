British Rapper Fredo Arrested in Dubai for Alleged Drug Possession

BRITISH rapper Fredo has been arrested and is being held in a Dubai jail after allegedly being caught with cannabis. Fredo performed with Stormzy this year at Glastonbury music festival this year after the pair released a chart-topping song together. The father-of-one is believed to have been held in the Dubai jail since September, when he was apparently caught with drugs. The sentence for this crime in Dubai - which has a strict zero tolerance for drugs-related offences - can be up to several years. Radha Stirling, CEO of advocacy organisation Detained In Dubai, told The Sun: "The most likely outcome for possession of cannabis would be one to two years in prison, it could be up to three years. But she added that if prosecutors charge him with intent to sell, or trafficking, the sentence could escalate to five years - or even more. Radha described that alternative as "slower", with "worse conditions" and "more violent guards". Christine McGuinness ‘takes swipe at Paddy’ in furious rant after he ‘quit’ TV show. Radha told The Sun: "Wherever he is, it's going to be in overcrowded conditions, the lights are gonna be on all night... it's completely disrupted. He's not going to get access to a medicine he needs. There is the risk, obviously, of violence, it's intimidating. Read more:

TheSun »

Sue and Noel Radford surprise fans with video of secret Dubai tripThe stars of Channel 5's 22 Kids and Counting filmed themselves camel riding, dune buggy bashing and surfing down a sand dune Read more ⮕

Lady Leshurr assault trial is shown video of 'rapper attacking her ex-girlfriend's lover moments...The 35-year-old artist - whose real name is Melesha O'Garro - is accused of attack Chante Boyea, who was dating her former partner Sidnee Hussein. Read more ⮕

Ten of the best value winter sun deals to Dubai when temperatures are still 28C...DUBAI isn’t the cheapest of destinations, but we’ve found the ten best value deals for those dreaming of some winter sun. The holidays start from £624, including return flights. Dubai b… Read more ⮕

Inside Sue and Noel Radford's Dubai hotel room where crisps cost £8'Noel, I can't deal with what the cleaner's done' Read more ⮕

Video allegedly showing rapper Lady Leshurr moments before biting woman shown in courtThe 35-year-old artist Lady Leshurr denies two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Read more ⮕

Inside Jacqueline Jossa's Dubai family getaway as she shows off stunning figureEastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa showed off her figure as she hit the gym during her family getaway to Dubai with her husband Dan Osborne and their three children Read more ⮕