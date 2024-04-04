British Olympic Association faces backlash over flag color change

This week, the British Olympic Association (BOA) came under fire after changing the traditional colour of the Union flag. Shades of pink and sky blue were incorporated into a new design, in a bid to rejigg the traditional red, white and blue. British javelin star Fatima Whitbread was left ‘disgusted’ at the changes while former England keeper Peter Shilton fumed: ‘nothing is sacred’ in response to the news.
The backlash came after a change to the St George’s Cross on England’s Euro 2024 kit caused similar uproar in March, after Nike had added a ‘playful update’ via the means of purple and blue stripes. Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer were united in their disapproval and called for the design to be change
Team GB forced to respond to row over changes to Union flagTHE British Olympic Association (BOA) has said it will not change the traditional Union flag on its 2024 Team GB kit following a backlash over the…
