British national killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza

One of three British nationals believed to have been killed by an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza has been pictured for the first time. 33-year-old James Henderson, a former British Special Forces officer, is thought to have died while volunteering for international aid charity World Central Kitchen. The charity confirmed today that three of the seven aid workers killed "unintentionally" by Israel were British.

The UK has called on Israel to "immediately investigate" the circumstances surrounding the deaths. Mr Henderson, from Falmouth, Cornwall, was a member of the Royal Marines for six years and worked in security following his exit from the armed forces, before volunteering for the WCK. Seven people were killed while travelling in marked vehicles as part of a World Central Kitchen charity convoy on Gaza’s coastal road in Deir Balah, central Gaza, on Monday night

