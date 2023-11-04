British MP fined for racially aggravated public order offence

Stewart, who represents Beckenham in south-east London, confronted a man outside the Foreign Office in December last year. The 74-year-old told Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei he was "taking money off my country". He had been attending an event hosted by the Bahraini Embassy when protester Alwadaei shouted "Bob Stewart, for how much did you sell yourself to the Bahraini regime?" During a heated exchange, Stewart replied: "Go away, I hate you. You make a lot of fuss. Go back to Bahrain

." In footage played to the court, he also said: "Now shut up you stupid man.

