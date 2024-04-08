British man to stand trial in Portugal over death at festival he organized

A 28-year-old British man is facing trial in Portugal for the death of a guest at a mini-festival he organized in a remote woodland . The victim, a 37-year-old man, was lured away from the festival site, stabbed multiple times, and hidden under branches. The suspect, Josh Menkens, was arrested the following day and has been charged with homicide and desecration of a corpse .

He was initially held in custody but later moved to a psychiatric hospital after a psychiatric evaluation revealed he had suffered from a psychotic episode. Portuguese investigators also mentioned that some witnesses claimed Menkens had taken hard drugs during the event. The motive behind the crime is still unknown

British Man Trial Portugal Death Festival Remote Woodland Homicide Desecration Of A Corpse Psychiatric Hospital Psychotic Episode Hard Drugs

