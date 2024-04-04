British Jurists Call for Suspension of Arms Sales to Israel

More than 600 British jurists, including three retired judges from the U.K. Supreme Court, are calling on the government to suspend arms sales to Israel , piling pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after the deaths of three U.K. aid workers in an Israel i strike. Britain is just one of a number of Israel 's longstanding allies whose governments are under growing pressure to halt weapons exports because of the toll of the six-month-old war in Gaza.

In an open letter to Sunak published late Wednesday, the lawyers and judges said the U.K. could be complicit in “grave breaches of international law” if it continues to ship weapons

British Jurists Arms Sales Israel Pressure Deaths U.K. Aid Workers Israeli Strike

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TIME / 🏆 93. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Growing calls for Britain to suspend arms sales to Israel following deaths of three British veterans...John Chapman, 57, James 'Jim' Henderson, 33, and James Kirby, 47, were working for a charity's security team when they were killed by an Israeli air strike on Monday.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Growing calls for Britain to suspend arms sales to Israel following deaths of three British veterans...John Chapman, 57, James 'Jim' Henderson, 33, and James Kirby, 47, were working for a charity's security team when they were killed by an Israeli air strike on Monday.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: Three British aid workers were killed in Gaza airstrike, says charityNationals from Poland and Australia were also killed, as well as a dual citizen of the US and Canada, were killed in the Israeli airstrike in Gaza.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Family of British charity worker James Kirby killed in Israel airstrike demands apology from...A relative of James Kirby, one of the British aid workers killed by an Israeli airstrike, has said Benjamin Netanyahu's comments on the group's deaths were 'disrespectful'.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Fighter jets with British parts cleared for Israel sale days before aid worker deathsThe Biden administration last week authorised the sale of 25 F-35A fighter jets to Israel, raising further concerns over British involvement in arms exports to Israel

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

British aid worker families' anger at Israel: John Chapman's relatives condemn 'inhumane act' after...Seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen, including a British man, have been killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza. The team from the charity and their Palestinian driver were killed in central Gaza's Deir al-Balah.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »