British Gas Offers £283 Saving to Energy Customers

British Gas is offering a saving of about £283 to energy customers as it promises to pass on a boost to customers worth more than the price cap reduction. British Gas, owned by Centrica, is one of the major energy firms along with EDF, E.On and others like OVO, Octopus and Scottish Power which is passing on a significant cut worth £238 a year to energy customers from April 1, after the Ofgem price cap was reduced.

Energy regulator Ofgem reduced the price cap by an average of £238 per household (based on typical usage figures) and British Gas is legally obliged to honour that for variable rate customers, ie those not currently locked to a fixed tariff. But British Gas says its fixes will beat the price cap and it is passing on a saving worth more than the price cap, making the boost an average of £28

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



leedslivenews / 🏆 118. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

British Gas, EDF, OVO, Octopus smart meter customers warnedA warning has been issued to four million British Gas, OVO, Octopus, EDF smart meter energy customers.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

£238 boost for British Gas, EDF, EOn and Octopus Energy customers from MondayOfgem has announced a cut to energy bills for all major suppliers from April 1 thanks to the price cap being reduced

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

British Gas, EDF, EOn and Octopus energy customers given £238 boost from MondayScottish Power and Shell customers will also be quids in

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Scottish Power, Ovo and British Gas urged to improve customer serviceSome of Britain's largest energy supplies have been urged to improve their customer service

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Scottish Power, Ovo and British Gas ‘must urgently improve customer service’The three firms were the worst energy suppliers at supporting customers, Which? found.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

British Gas issues urgent message to all customers with energy metersCustomers are being urged to send in a meter reading by April 14 so they can be billed properly

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »