British-Funded French Police Filmed Allowing Migrants to Cross English Channel

British-funded French police have been filmed watching as migrants board small boats to illegally cross the English Channel , an ITV News investigation can reveal. This occurred despite a £500m investment from the UK government as part of a three-year agreement with France , which is supposed to help them stop these crossings. ITV News witnessed this hardware, which is paid for by Britain, being actively used by the French as they let the migrants pass them by.
The boat they boarded was already on its way to the UK and appeared full when it performed an audacious U-turn and headed back towards the beach where police were standing. Brazenly, the boat was able to pick up these additional passengers, seemingly unconcerned by the police presence. The dinghy became dangerously overloaded, with one French officer heard giving an estimate of 100 people in total onboard by the time it left France
British-Funded French Police Migrants Small Boats English Channel ITV News Investigation Government Money Policing Crossing France UK Government Agreement Hardware Pass U-Turn Beach Pick Up Passengers Dinghy Overloaded French Officer
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Migrant reports assault on French beach before crossing Channel, police sayThe man was taken to hospital with suspected stab wounds following the arrival of a small boat into Dover.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »