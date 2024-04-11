British-Funded French Police Filmed Allowing Migrants to Cross English Channel

British-funded French police have been filmed watching as migrants board small boats to illegally cross the English Channel , an ITV News investigation can reveal. This occurred despite a £500m investment from the UK government as part of a three-year agreement with France , which is supposed to help them stop these crossings. ITV News witnessed this hardware, which is paid for by Britain, being actively used by the French as they let the migrants pass them by.

The boat they boarded was already on its way to the UK and appeared full when it performed an audacious U-turn and headed back towards the beach where police were standing. Brazenly, the boat was able to pick up these additional passengers, seemingly unconcerned by the police presence. The dinghy became dangerously overloaded, with one French officer heard giving an estimate of 100 people in total onboard by the time it left France

British-Funded French Police Migrants Small Boats English Channel ITV News Investigation Government Money Policing Crossing France UK Government Agreement Hardware Pass U-Turn Beach Pick Up Passengers Dinghy Overloaded French Officer

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvnews / 🏆 69. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Video appears to show French police using aggressive tactics against small boats carrying migrants across ChannelThe manoeuvres have been compared to the controversial 'pushbacks' the Greek authorities have been accused of using.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Migrant reports assault on French beach before crossing Channel, police sayThe man was taken to hospital with suspected stab wounds following the arrival of a small boat into Dover.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

How Channel 5 reinvented British dramaIts shows may not be cool or challenging, but Channel 5 has cornered the market in mildly pacy thrillers and dependable human interest

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Undeterred, unfazed, and uninterrupted: French police watch on as migrants cross Channel illegallyFrom what our investigation in France has seen, people are coming to the UK undeterred, unfazed, and sometimes even uninterrupted, Peter Smith writes.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

French police overwhelmed by channel crossing gangs – despite aggressive tacticsThe numbers crossing the Channel this year are on course to surpass 2022's record-high of about 46,000

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Moment French police boat closely circles migrant dinghy headed for British waters causing it to...The two videos filmed in October 2023, show officers trying to physically force a small boat to turn around. Now experts warn that these 'pushback' tactics could cause a mass casualty event.'

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »