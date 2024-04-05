British Flyweight Dakota Ditcheva Starts PFL Season with Sensational Win

British flyweight Dakota Ditcheva started her 2024 Professional Fighters League season with a sensational win over Lisa Mauldin in Texas on Thursday. Mauldin, 33, crumbled under Ditcheva's mix of strikes to the body and head. While Ditcheva shone bright, there was bad news for Londoner Linton Vassell who was stopped by Denis Goltsov in their heavyweight contest .

The Manchester native collected £79,000 in the process and was immediately upgraded to the PFL's American season, which carries a $1m (£800,000) prize as well as a world title. Ditcheva dominated the first four minutes of the opening round as Mauldin struggled to defend from her varied striking ability. Ditcheva landed a stinging straight right, left combination to the body of Mauldin before dropping her with a powerful knee. The American was able to get back up, but returned to the canvas soon after another well-placed kick to the body from Ditcheva

British Flyweight Dakota Ditcheva PFL Lisa Mauldin Texas Victory Striking Ability Linton Vassell Loss Heavyweight Contest Prize American Season World Title

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BBCSport / 🏆 111. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dakota Ditcheva's Ultimate Goal: Headlining at Manchester City's StadiumDakota Ditcheva, a rising MMA fighter, aims to win $1 million this year and dreams of fighting at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium. She will first face Lisa Mauldin at PFL 1 on April 4 and potentially move on to fights with former champions. Despite the financial reward, Ditcheva values the opportunity to achieve something money can't buy.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

British world champion boxer to make MMA debut with fighter tipped to face former rival in new sportShe will make her MMA debut at a PFL Europe show on June 8.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Savannah Marshall will fight next in her first PFL mixed martial arts event rather than boxingSavannah Marshall’s next fight won’t be in boxing. Instead she will compete in MMA for the first time.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

MMA: London fighter Linton Vassell embarks on PFL heavyweight title quest aged 40Briton's Linton Vassell embarks on another world title charge at the age of 40 as he prepares to fight in the PFL's $1m heavyweight tournament.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Dakota Johnson Reveals The Streaming Workout Class That Keeps Her StrongThe Fifty Shades of Grey actor Dakota Johnson and her trainer, Megan Roup, on her effective workout routine – which is only 30 minutes long.

Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 14. / 80 Read more »

Dakota Johnson’s Patent Red Ballet Flats Are An Instant Outfit MakerDakota Johnson stepped out in Rome with Alessandro Michele, both embracing the trendiest color of the season.

Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »