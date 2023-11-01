British doctor trapped in Gaza turned away from Rafah crossing despite being on list of those allowed to leave

Abdel Hammad, 67, a transplant surgeon from Liverpool, arrived in Gaza the day before Hamas’s attack on Israel on 7 October

One of the two Britons on the list is Abdel Hammad, 67, a transplant surgeon from Liverpool, who arrived in Gaza the day before Hamas’s attack on Israel on 7 October. “Unfortunately he’s not been able to get out today despite being on the list. I don’t know whether it’s problems at the Egyptian side,” Salim Hammad told“He’s there with the United Nations and all the people that were on the list ended up going to the border, but they shut the border before processing them through.

Dr Hammad arrived in Gaza with a transplant charity to assist in an area where health services are often overstretched. “It’s been a rollercoaster for the last three weeks. We were just obviously in despair when we first when everything first happened, trying to think of how he’s gonna get out and then seeing all the bombing and being around him hearing it all when we’re on the phone to him,” said Salim Hammad.“Yesterday night they sent us a text saying we have credible reports that the crossing may be opened tomorrow for a limited number of people and that’s that’s all that’s all anyone got,” he said. headtopics.com

“We’re finding information second hand, third hand on Facebook rather than the Foreign Office, taking control of the situation by saying, ‘right you’re going today, this is what we are going to do to try to get you out’.”

