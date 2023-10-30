British citizens trapped in Gaza 'could be classed as hostages', suggests minister

The 200 British citizens trapped in Gaza could be classed a 'hostages', according to a government minister. Robert Halfon was asked about reports that foreign nationals who were in the Hamas-controlled territory when the conflict with Israel broke out are not being allowed to leave.

' Israel-Hamas war latest: 'Dozens' of militants killed as Israel strikes 'more than 600 targets' Those stuck in Gaza have dealt with communication blackouts, the threat of Israeli air strikes and a lack of food and water after Israel blockaded essential services in response to Hamas's deadly attack on 7 October, which killed at least 1,400 people.

Hamas Preventing British Nationals from Leaving GazaUnited States President Joe Biden’s security adviser suggests that Hamas is preventing British nationals from leaving Gaza, despite Egypt and Israel allowing foreign nationals to leave via the Rafah crossing. Read more ⮕

