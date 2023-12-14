British boy missing for six years found alive in France

A British boy who has not been seen since his mother and grandfather allegedly abducted him in Spain six years ago has been found alive and well in France, prosecutors said today. Alex Batty, from Oldham, Lancashire, was just 11 when he did not return from a holiday with his mother Melanie, then 37, and grandfather David, then 58, in 2017.

Alex's grandmother and official guardian, Susan Caruana, said in 2018 she believed her daughter and ex-husband had taken him abroad to live an 'alternative lifestyle'. And now, six years after his disappearance, prosecutors say that Alex has been found alive and well near Toulouse, France, after fleeing a 'spiritual community' located in the foothills of the French Pyrenees. Investigators believe Alex escaped the rural community and spent days trekking across the mountains before being picked up by a trucker who took him to a police station in Revel near Toulouse in the south of the countr





