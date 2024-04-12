British backpacker found dead on Thailand's Koh Tao island

The body of a British backpacker has been found in a shallow ditch on Thailand 's notorious Koh Tao island, where several tourists have died in suspicious circumstances in recent years. Theo Bailey, believed to be 31, joined his long-term girlfriend of 10 years Chantal Xerri, 27, for a night out with other travellers on Koh Tao last month.

The pair were pictured revelling in the festivities with their fellow holidaymakers on the evening of March 18, before embarking on a pub crawl planned by a local sports bar. But Theo was tragically found dead the next afternoon in a shallow water drainage ditch outside the Rocktopus diving centre, having vanished at some point the night before. His phone is said to have been missing and police believe he had been there for several hours before he was discovered. Officers said today that the case 'was still open' but they had not made any arrests, believing Theo's death was an accident. They claim to be waiting for the results of a post-mortem examination. Theo's body was discovered near Sairee Beach, the same beauty spot where Brits Hannah Witheridge, 23, and David Miller, 24, were bludgeoned to death in September 2014 - the incident which gave rise to the grim moniker Death Island

British Backpacker Thailand Koh Tao Death Suspicious Circumstances

