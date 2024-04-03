British and International Nationals Killed in Gaza Convoy Attack

Three British nationals, an Australian, a Polish national, an American-Canadian dual citizen and a Palestinian died after the convoy was hit as it was leaving the Deir al-Balah warehouse. During a phone call with Mr Netanyahu, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was appalled by the killings and demanded a thorough and transparent independent investigation. Gaza aid ships leave Cyprus as hunger concerns soar.
The Times reports Mr Chapman was a former Royal Marine and father-of-two from Dorset. According to The Sun, he also served in the Special Boat Service, the special forces unit of the Royal Navy. James “Jim” Henderson, 33, was from the UK and formed part of the relief team’s security detail, the World Central Kitchen said. According to his LinkedIn page, he was a former roofer from Cornwall who served for six years in the Royal Marines
Families pay tribute to British aid workers killed in Gaza air strikeThe families of two of the three British nationals killed in an Israeli air strike on aid workers in Gaza have paid tribute. The family of James Kirby described him as a “genuine gentleman” and the family of John Chapman said he died trying to help people and was subject to an inhumane act.
