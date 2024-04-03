British and International Nationals Killed in Gaza Convoy Attack

Three British nationals, an Australian, a Polish national, an American-Canadian dual citizen and a Palestinian died after the convoy was hit as it was leaving the Deir al-Balah warehouse. During a phone call with Mr Netanyahu, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was appalled by the killings and demanded a thorough and transparent independent investigation. Gaza aid ships leave Cyprus as hunger concerns soar.

The Times reports Mr Chapman was a former Royal Marine and father-of-two from Dorset. According to The Sun, he also served in the Special Boat Service, the special forces unit of the Royal Navy. James “Jim” Henderson, 33, was from the UK and formed part of the relief team’s security detail, the World Central Kitchen said. According to his LinkedIn page, he was a former roofer from Cornwall who served for six years in the Royal Marines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvnews / 🏆 69. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Three British Nationals Killed in Israeli Airstrike in GazaThree British nationals have been killed by an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza. The UK has called on Israel to investigate the deaths. Benjamin Netanyahu has admitted they were killed in an unintentional strike. Rishi Sunak expressed shock and sadness over the incident.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Three Brits among seven Gaza aid workers killed as Israel admits 'unintentional' strike on innocentsThree British nationals have been killed by an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza, it is understood.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Families pay tribute to British aid workers killed in Gaza air strikeThe families of two of the three British nationals killed in an Israeli air strike on aid workers in Gaza have paid tribute. The family of James Kirby described him as a “genuine gentleman” and the family of John Chapman said he died trying to help people and was subject to an inhumane act.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Why British ex-Special Forces hero and former Royal Marines were in GazaJohn Chapman, 57, James “Jim” Henderson, 33, and James Kirby, 47, died alongside four others working with the World Central Kitchen charity when their cars were hit in a missile strike

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Three British Aid Workers Killed in GazaIsrael admits airstrike was a 'grave mistake' after three British aid workers from World Central Kitchen were killed in Gaza. Investigation to be completed soon.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Aid workers killed in Gaza were ‘heroes’, says charity as British victims namedJohn Chapman, James Henderson and James Kirby died during an air strike in Gaza on Monday evening.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »