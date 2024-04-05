British and French troops rehearse landmark Changing of the Guard ceremony

Crowds gathered at the gates of Wellington Barracks on Friday as British and French troops rehearsed a landmark Changing of the Guard. France will become the first non-Commonwealth country to take part in the traditional ceremony on Monday as 32 members of the Gendarmerie’s Garde Republicaine and 40 Guardsmen from F Company Scots Guards parade together on the Forecourt of Buckingham Palace .
The ceremony has been organised to mark the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale – the historic diplomatic agreement between Britain and France which laid the groundwork for their collaboration in both world wars. Ahead of the inspection by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, personnel gathered to rehearse the event.Lt Col James Shaw, who has been responsible for designing the ceremony, told the PA news agency: “This is a sign of the strength of our relations. The French are some of our closest friends.“Practice has been relatively straightforwar
British French Troops Changing Of The Guard Ceremony Buckingham Palace Entente Cordiale
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Stage set for landmark Changing of the Guard between French and British troopsThe Gendarmerie’s Garde Republicaine and Guardsmen from F Company Scots Guards will parade together on the Forecourt of Buckingham Palace.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »