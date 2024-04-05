British and French troops rehearse landmark Changing of the Guard ceremony

Crowds gathered at the gates of Wellington Barracks on Friday as British and French troops rehearsed a landmark Changing of the Guard. France will become the first non-Commonwealth country to take part in the traditional ceremony on Monday as 32 members of the Gendarmerie’s Garde Republicaine and 40 Guardsmen from F Company Scots Guards parade together on the Forecourt of Buckingham Palace .

The ceremony has been organised to mark the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale – the historic diplomatic agreement between Britain and France which laid the groundwork for their collaboration in both world wars. Ahead of the inspection by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, personnel gathered to rehearse the event.Lt Col James Shaw, who has been responsible for designing the ceremony, told the PA news agency: “This is a sign of the strength of our relations. The French are some of our closest friends.“Practice has been relatively straightforwar

British French Troops Changing Of The Guard Ceremony Buckingham Palace Entente Cordiale

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Observer_Owl / 🏆 18. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stage set for landmark Changing of the Guard between French and British troopsThe Gendarmerie’s Garde Republicaine and Guardsmen from F Company Scots Guards will parade together on the Forecourt of Buckingham Palace.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

British horse riding star, 31, who suffered life-changing spine injury in horror fall leaves behind...A British horse riding star left behind a heartbreaking letter as she died of assisted suicide after suffering a devastating spine injury in a horror fall. Here is a look back Caroline March doing what she loved.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

British horse riding star, 31, who suffered life-changing spine injury in horror fall leaves behind...A British horse riding star left behind a heartbreaking letter as she died of assisted suicide after suffering a devastating spine injury in a horror fall. Here is a look back Caroline March doing what she loved.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

British horse riding star, 31, who suffered life-changing spine injury in horror fall leaves behind...Caroline March, 31, from Colchester in Essex, revealed why she wanted to end her life in a poignant message she shared on her public Facebook page.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

British horse riding star, 31, who suffered life-changing spine injury in horror fall leaves behind...Caroline March, 31, from Colchester in Essex, revealed why she wanted to end her life in a poignant message she shared on her public Facebook page.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

British eventing star, 31, left with life-changing injuries in fall leaves heartbreaking letter after...

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »