British Actor Adrian Schiller Dies Suddenly at Age 60

British actor Adrian Schiller has died suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 60. Schiller was known for his roles in Netflix series The Last Kingdom and ITV drama Victoria . His agent, Scott Marshall Partners, announced his death and expressed their devastation.

The cause of his death is currently unknown.

