Britain to Continue Arms Sales to Israel Despite Killing of British Veterans

Britain won't suspend arms sales to Israel despite the recent killings of three British veterans in an IDF airstrike in Gaza , David Cameron confirmed tonight. The Foreign Secretary , speaking in Washington DC, said he had reviewed the most recent legal advice and this had left the UK's position 'unchanged'.

The deaths of John Chapman, 57, James 'Jim' Henderson, 33, and James Kirby, 47, who were all former members of the Armed Forces, has piled pressure on the Government to take a tougher line on Israel. They were among seven aid workers who died when a World Central Kitchen (WCK) convoy was hit by an Israeli air strike last week. Calls for a halt to arms sales to Israel in the wake of the tragedy have come from MPs - including senior Tories - as well as a former national security adviser and retired senior judge

