Britain's Strictest Headteacher Criticizes Marks and Spencer's Christmas Advert

THE woman known as Britain’s strictest headteacher has penned a bizarre letter to Marks and Spencer’s criticising the retailer for “undermining” the spirit of Christmas. M&S’s recently released Christmas advert features celebrities such as actor Hannah Waddingham and TV stylist Tan France rebelling against certain aspects of Christmas such as board games or party hats
. However, this tongue-in-cheek criticism of the more wasteful or tedious elements of Christmas was not appreciated by Katharine Birbalsingh – the headteacher of Michaela Community School in North London. She wrote: “I feel compelled to write to you to express my deep disappointment and outrage at your Christmas advert for 2023. “You have a duty as our national department store to keep the spirit of Christmas alive for the sake of our children. “When our nation is on its knees, trying to keep our spirits high for what we can all achieve together, this is not the time for you to encourage people to ignore the inspirational spirit of Christmas self-sacrifice, gratitude, giving of one’s time and finances to help one’s fellow man, of children’s laughter, of magical tales of Father Christmas, of kindness and of beauty, and instead tell us ‘to do whatever we want for ourselves’. “I run an inner-city school in London, where we try hard to instil values of decency daily in our childre
