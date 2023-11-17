Britain’s pothole crisis costs cyclists’ lives

Cycling UK has called for road maintenance guidance to be updated to make sure potholes which kill or seriously injure cyclists are fixed. Following today’s announcement that £8.3 billion of redirected HS2 funding will be spent on resurfacing and repairing over 5,000 miles of road in England, Cycling UK has called on the government not to ignore people on bikes by updating its road maintenance guidance to ensure potholes which kill or injure cyclists are also fixed.





Read more: ROADCC » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLASGOW_TİMES: Council tax announcement will end in misery for citizensCouncil tax announcement will end in misery for citizens

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »

BBCNORTHAMPTON: Overstone Hall: Why campaigners want to save a stately home near NorthamptonA Grade II listed house which is in a 'perilous' condition after a fire faces a battle to survive.

Source: BBCNorthampton | Read more »

SUNSCOTNATİONAL: Climate campaigners lose legal challenge over oil and gas licencesTwo environmental groups have lost a High Court challenge over Government plans to issue new licences for oil and gas extraction in the North…

Source: SunScotNational | Read more »

BBCEMT: Broadband poles row: Campaigners take fight to MS3 Networks' officesMS3 Networks is visited by placard-waving campaigners at their offices in Hessle.

Source: bbcemt | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: Council hint at Ebrington Halloween events after campaigners' criticismControversy has surrounded concerts and events at Ebrington since several promoters were asked to move in the summer

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

THESUN: Ministers must urgently bring in regulator to stop drivers being ‘fleeced’ at the pumps, campaigners say...MINISTERS must urgently bring in a regulator to stop drivers being “fleeced” at the pumps, campaigners say — as retailers continue to fail to pass on price cuts. The average cost of a litre of petr…

Source: TheSun | Read more »