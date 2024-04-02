Britain's Clumsiest Husband Bids Against Himself in Auction

Britain's clumsiest husband has cost his wife another £1,000 - after falling into a bidding war with HIMSELF for a painting. Debbie Stephens, 60, said all she could do was 'watch in shock' as husband Craig, 55, bid on the artwork - against himself. Not realising how an auction worked, Craig kept standing up and shouting out increments of £50 - starting with £650. The theatre 'roared with laughter' when he realised 'too late' that no-one else was bidding.

Now, the pair have given the £1,000 artwork of characters from BBC's 'Still Game' pride-of-place on the living room wall. Over the years, Craig has cost Debbie an additional £5k with his antics - including melting their fridge and crashing their car while trying to switch the radio station. Debbie, a podcaster from Portobello, Edinburgh, said: 'Craig takes me to the edge sometimes - but I wouldn't have it any other way. Besides, the money went to a good cause.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Widow' appears to pay tribute to her late husband with bench plaque reading 'Husband, Father,...An inscription on a bench was spotted on a bench in Royal York Crescent in the Clifton area of Bristol this morning reading: 'For My Love. 06.09.69 - 25.12.23. Husband, Father, Adulterer.'

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Kate Garraway forced to make huge TV decision after Derek's deathThe Good Morning Britain presenter lost her husband in January

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Kate Garraway reveals heartfelt memento from late husband Derek DraperThe Good Morning Britain presenter lost her husband on 3 January 2024

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Heartache for Craig Harrison after TNS beaten in Scottish finalDisappointment and heartache were some of the words used by Craig Harrison to describe his emotions after The New Saints’ Scottish Challenge Cup defeat.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Craig Lingard hoping Tigers use Challenge Cup triumph to kick-start Super League campaignCASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Craig Lingard hopes his side’s battling Challenge Cup win over Batley can prove a turning point in their bid to turn their desperate Betfred Super League start around.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard issues 'shock' warning for Challenge Cup tie at Batley BulldogsCastleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard has warned his players to be ready for a shock at Batley Bulldogs on Saturday.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »