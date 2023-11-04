Britain Presses for Key Border Crossing to Remain Open as More UK Nationals Leave Gaza

Britain is pressing for a key border crossing to remain open after more UK nationals secured safe passage out of Gaza, according to Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. Around 100 British citizens were expected to be able to leave Gaza for Egypt on Friday, with the in-laws of Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf among those permitted to leave the territory through the Rafah crossing

. Mr Cleverly welcomed the “positive news” of getting a “number” of British nationals through the crossing, telling broadcasters: “We will continue to work to keep that crossing open, to liaise directly with Israel, with Egypt to ensure that as many British nationals can leave Gaza as possible.”We will ensure as many British nationals can leave Gaza as possible.Around 200 Britons in Gaza have so far registered with the authorities, and along with their dependents the total number the UK is trying to secure passage for is thought to be in the low hundreds. Aid agencies are battling a humanitarian crisis in Gaza with limited resources, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushing back against growing US pressure for a “humanitarian pause” in the war to protect civilians and allow more aid into the area. More than 9,000 people are reported to have been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 7, when Israel launched its military response to the atrocities committed by Hama

