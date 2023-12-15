Brit boy who vanished in Spain is found alive in France after six years

Alex Batty sent his grandmother a text from his rescuer's phone to tell her he was alive after vanishing six years ago. He is said to have told the lorry driver who rescued him 'my mother kidnapped me' and that she 'is a little crazy' - but he won't reveal her exact location. Alex's grandmother and legal guardian said she has spoken to him and is thrilled he has been found safe.

It's understood the first words Alex, now 17, said to a lorry driver who picked him up on the side of the road were: 'My mother kidnapped me when I was 12 years old'. But the boy is refusing to reveal where he has been living for the last six years, or where his mum is hiding out





British boy missing for six years found alive in FranceA British boy who has not been seen since his mother and grandfather allegedly abducted him in Spain six years ago has been found alive and well in France, prosecutors said today.

