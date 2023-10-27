Bristol: Person seriously injured in crash on A38

The A38 is closed in both directions at Redhill between Bristol Airport and the Holiday Inn hotelOne person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a car and a motorbike on the A38 near Bristol.

Traffic queues are building in the area and police are advising motorists to find alternative routes as the road could be closed for some time.Avon Fire and Rescue said crews from Bedminster and Blagdon had made the scene safe by removing sharp objects and cleaning-up a fuel spillage.

Read more:

bbcemt »

Part of A38 near Ivybridge closed due to burst water mainPolice say South West Water and National Highways are working to clear the water. Read more ⮕

Bristol City Council reveals housing goals for 2040A major blueprint for the future of housing and development in Bristol has been unveiled. Read more ⮕

Joey Barton sacked by League One club Bristol RoversAndy Mangan will lead the side in the interim. Read more ⮕

Bristol Rovers sack Barton after poor runJoey Barton is sacked as Bristol Rovers manager after almost three years in charge of the League One side. Read more ⮕

Joey Barton sacked by League One club Bristol RoversAndy Mangan will lead the side in the interim. Read more ⮕

Joey Barton: Bristol Rovers sack head coach with League One club sitting 16th in the tableJoey Barton has been sacked by Bristol Rovers with the club sitting in 16th place in League One. Read more ⮕