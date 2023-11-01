Brilliant Mohammed Kudus doubles Hammers lead

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: SkySportsNews »

Dog Photography Awards Winners: Feast on these brilliant snaps'In the right light even the most mundane place emits magic.' Read more ⮕

Dog Photography Awards Winners: Feast on these brilliant snaps'In the right light even the most mundane place emits magic.' Read more ⮕

Beloved Scottish restaurant for sale after 25 years in 'brilliant opportunity'The Glasgow seafood restaurant Gamba, which has been in business for a quarter of a century, has just gone on the market in what the owner has described as a 'brilliant opportunity'. Read more ⮕

Brilliant Things to Do This NovemberFrom excellent exhibitions spotlighting overlooked pioneers to new culinary hotspots, here’s our round-up of the very best of November’s cultural offerings Read more ⮕

Peruvian International Wilder Cartagena Scores Brilliant Goal in Playoff MatchOrlando City's Peruvian international, Wilder Cartagena, scored a stunning goal from distance in their playoff match against Nashville SC. Cartagena dribbled past defenders and unleashed a powerful shot from outside the box, hitting the underside of the crossbar and finding the back of the net. Read more ⮕

Liverpool fans react to Mohammed Salah finishing 11th in Ballon d'OrLiverpool fans express their anger and disappointment as Mohammed Salah finishes 11th in the 2023 Ballon d'Or final standings. Read more ⮕