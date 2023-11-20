Brigitte Nielsen Opens Up About Raising Child at 60 After IVF Struggle

Brigitte Nielsen, known for her '80s action roles, opens up about raising her five-year-old child at the age of 60 after a 13-year struggle with IVF. She proudly declares that there is no such thing as being too old. Nielsen defends the 15-year-age-gap with her husband and mentions that men who have children in their 60s, 70s, or even 80s are not criticized. She mentions Robert DeNiro as an example.

Nielsen got pregnant with Frida at 55 after more than a decade of IVF treatments and faced criticism for being too old to have a baby





DailyMailCeleb » / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brigitte Nielsen, 60, thrills in striking new photos which highlight her statuesque physiqueDanish model Brigitte Nielsen set pulses soaring with sizzling new snapshots highlighting her fabulous physique at 60

Source: hellomag - 🏆 134. / 20,16 Read more »

Coroner opens inquest opens into Nottingham Panthers star's tragic deathAdam Johnson died following a collision in the game between Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers last weekend

Source: nottslive - 🏆 37. / 52,36 Read more »

Ketogenic diet boosts IVF success for women with PCOS, study revealsA recent study in the journal 'Nutrients' investigated the effects of dietary interventions, including the Mediterranean diet (MD) and a very low-calorie ketogenic diet (VLCKD), on overweight or obese women with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 125. / 21 Read more »

EastEnders spoilers: Sonia and Reiss divided by IVF pain in split riskIn a flash, everything changes…

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 12. / 81,9 Read more »

The hope and the heartbreak of IVFA personal story from two Economist correspondents, over five years, whose lives followed parallel tracks in their quest for a baby

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Fertility inequality: How single women are facing IVF discrimination and financial strainCampaigners say single women are a fraction of those doing IVF, totalling just over 2,800 in 2021 according to the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority, so funding them would not break the bank.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 23. / 66,528 Read more »