Brigitte Macron reveals why she delayed marrying Emmanuel for ten years

France's First Lady Brigitte Macron has revealed how she put off marrying Emmanuel to avoid 'wrecking' her children's lives. In a rare personal interview, the 70-year-old told Paris Match magazine that she delayed marrying her husband French President Emmanuel Macron, 45, for ten years for the sake of her three children, who are around the same age as her younger partner. Macron was 15 when he fell in love with the then-married Brigitte Auzière, 25 years his senior.

She was his drama teacher at the Catholic Providence school in Amiens, in northern France, and her daughter, Laurence, was Macron's classmate. Their romance blossomed and caused a scandal in the province. Macron's parents then sent him to Paris to go to another school, but his desire to be with his teacher and pursuit of her remained. She said she told herself that, once Emmanuel was in Paris, he would 'fall in love with someone his age', but that didn't happe

