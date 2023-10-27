Brighton vs Ajax: Man arrested after football fans clash at train station before Europa League game

Want a quick briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our award-winning podcast to find out What You Need To Know.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: "We are aware of videos circulating on social media showing fighting at Brighton Station last night (26 October)."Anyone with information is asked to contact us by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 191 of 26/10/23."

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "Sussex Police is working in partnership with Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club for the club’s historic first season playing European football. "We also work alongside Ajax Football Club, UEFA, and other emergency services and partner agencies to assess the appropriate policing response to support the club. headtopics.com

"This includes ensuring there is sufficient support in place for fans visiting the city for the first time, and to make sure that everyone attending the match has a safe and enjoyable experience."Two men were arrested by Sussex Police as part of the operation around the Brighton and Hove Albion versus Ajax fixture on Thursday, 26 October.

"Gerrald Raaijmakers, 25, of no fixed address, was arrested and subsequently charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place."A second was arrested on suspicion of assault, but was later de-arrested." headtopics.com

Read more:

itvnews »

Brighton and Ajax fans clashed with police before their Europa League clashTrouble marred the contest before a ball had even been kicked with fans clashing with police outside Brighton train station, and fences being smashed over while police tried to keep both sets of fans from fighting one another. Read more ⮕

Brighton vs Ajax: Betting tips, latest odds and preview for Europa League clash...BRIGHTON go in search of their first Europa League win this Thursday when hosting out of sorts Ajax. SunSport betting experts have previewed the contest, and carefully selected our best bets, tips … Read more ⮕

Brighton and Ajax fans in violent clash which saw officer knocked downOne man can be heard shouting: 'He f****** hit him.' Read more ⮕

De Zerbi wary of Ajax but confident of Brighton winBrighton boss Robert de Zerbi believes Ajax's rich European history means they have to be wary of the Dutch side - but says his team can win if they are at their best. Read more ⮕

Brighton & Hove Albion supporters’ excitement ahead of Ajax matchBrighton & Hove Albion face Ajax at the Amex Stadium in Falmer on Thursday night. Read more ⮕

Brighton vs Ajax live updates: Early Europa League team news, line-ups latest, predictionRoberto De Zerbi's Brighton and Hove Albion aim to move off the bottom of the Group B table against the out-of-form, managerless Dutch side Ajax Read more ⮕