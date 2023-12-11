Brighton secure draw against Burnley with Adingra's header

Simon Adingra's second-half header earned Brighton a draw against relegation-threatened Burnley at Amex Stadium. The visitors had led through Wilson Odobert's deflected effort but Adingra broke the Clarets' resistance when he steered Pascal Gross' delivery into the far corner with 13 minutes remaining.

Gross, James Milner, Jan Paul van Hecke and Mahmoud Dahoud had all gone close for Brighton early in the second half, while the home side needed a double save from Bart Verbruggen to deny first Odobert then Jay Rodriguez not long after the interval. It was almost one-way traffic thereafter, as Kaoru Mitoma sent a first-time shot narrowly over the crossbar before Evan Ferguson nodded past the post. Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford did magnificently to save Adingra's goal-bound shot at the far post, but there was little the former Manchester City man could do about the Ivorian's header moments later





BBCSport » / 🏆 111. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WSL round-up: Man City stunned by Brighton as Chelsea cruise to routine victory over EvertonAll the action from around the WSL as Manchester City were stunned by bold Brighton and Chelsea cruised to a routine victory over Everton.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Roberto De Zerbi hits out as Brighton dealt major blow ahead of ForestLatest Nottingham Forest news from NottinghamshireLive as Brighton will be missing Mahmoud Dahoud at the City Ground after the international break

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on Fabio Vieira red card and Martin OdegaardThe Gunners were reduced to 10 men late on against Burnley.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Vincent Kompany: Arsenal are the 'best in the league' at set pieces after Burnley loss'The way Mikel has the team working is outstanding.'

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on Fabio Vieira red card and Martin OdegaardThe Gunners were reduced to 10 men late on against Burnley.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Arsenal defender Ben White struggling with injury, says Mikel ArtetaThe right-back missed Saturday's win over Burnley.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »