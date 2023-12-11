Brighton secure draw against Burnley with Adingra's header

Simon Adingra's second-half header earned Brighton a draw against relegation-threatened Burnley at Amex Stadium. The visitors had led through Wilson Odobert's deflected effort but Adingra broke the Clarets' resistance when he steered Pascal Gross' delivery into the far corner with 13 minutes remaining.
Gross, James Milner, Jan Paul van Hecke and Mahmoud Dahoud had all gone close for Brighton early in the second half, while the home side needed a double save from Bart Verbruggen to deny first Odobert then Jay Rodriguez not long after the interval. It was almost one-way traffic thereafter, as Kaoru Mitoma sent a first-time shot narrowly over the crossbar before Evan Ferguson nodded past the post. Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford did magnificently to save Adingra's goal-bound shot at the far post, but there was little the former Manchester City man could do about the Ivorian's header moments later
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »