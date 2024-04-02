Brighton & Hove Albion's Annual Profit Soars to Record Figure

Brighton & Hove Albion’s annual profit soared last season to a record figure across all clubs of £122.8million. Player sales and finishing sixth in the Premier League under Roberto De Zerbi to qualify for the for the first time contributed to the near £100m increase from £24.1m the previous year. Football finance expert Kieran Maguire said: “It’s record profits in Premier League history post-tax.

It’s the second highest pre-tax behind only Spurs in 2018 and that was partly due to the fact that they were moving to their new stadium. They still had the proceeds of their old stadium to take into account. “It shows the club’s forensic approach to everything in terms of building revenues, keeping pretty tight control on costs. They finished sixth last season with the 13th highest wage bill and the 17th most expensive squad, an amazing achievement.” Turnover for the year to the end of June 2023 jumped to a record £204.5m from £174.5m in 2021-22, a rise of more than 17 per cen

