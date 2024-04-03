Brighton Held to Goalless Draw at Brentford Despite Record Profit

Brighton could not turn a lucrative week off the pitch into a profitable one on it after they were held to a goalless draw at Brentford. The Seagulls announced on Tuesday an eye-watering annual profit of £122.8million, a record for an English club, following the most successful season in their history. Chairman Tony Bloom celebrated by taking his place among the away fans for the match he probably wants to win more than any other, even over arch-rivals Crystal Palace.

Bloom refuses to go into the directors’ box at the Gtech Stadium as he and Bees owner Matthew Benham had an almighty fall-out over their business interests some 20 years ago. Unfortunately that simmering feud was not matched by the on-pitch hostilities in a drab stalemate in west London. It meant Brighton, who finished sixth last season, failed to take advantage of West Ham, Newcastle and Wolves all dropping points a day earlier in the race for European place

